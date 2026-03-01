Short Interest in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Declines By 29.3%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,280 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 29th total of 4,642 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MBSD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Get FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund

About FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of agency-backed mortgage-backed securities that aims for 3.25-4.25 years of effective duration. The index uses a proprietary weighting scheme. MBSD was launched on Sep 4, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.