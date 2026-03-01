Short Interest in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Declines By 29.3%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,280 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 29th total of 4,642 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:MBSD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.
FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Trading of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund
About FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund
The FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of agency-backed mortgage-backed securities that aims for 3.25-4.25 years of effective duration. The index uses a proprietary weighting scheme. MBSD was launched on Sep 4, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.