Short Interest in Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) Expands By 69.5%

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,042,257 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the January 29th total of 614,788 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 885,301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELBM opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Electra Battery Materials has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Several analysts have commented on ELBM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

Electra Battery Materials Inc is a Canada-based battery materials company focused on the sourcing, refining and recycling of critical minerals used in lithium-ion batteries. The company’s core business activities include the development of hydrometallurgical processing facilities to convert raw feedstocks—such as mined ores, recycled battery black mass and industrial by-products—into battery-grade nickel, cobalt, lithium and other specialty materials. Electra’s business model centers on vertically integrated operations designed to secure supply chain resilience for North American and global electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets.

In 2022, Electra Battery Materials completed a business combination transaction and commenced trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker ELBM.

