Short Interest in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Drops By 32.7%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 271,759 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the January 29th total of 403,585 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,699,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FAZ traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 119.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 218,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 5,908.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market. The Fund invests in sectors, such as banks, diversified financial services, real estate investment trust, financial data and systems, asset management and custodian, securities brokerage and services, and consumer lending.

