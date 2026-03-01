Short Interest in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Increases By 71.5%

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 889,859 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the January 29th total of 518,768 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 465,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Cineverse

In other news, insider Gary S. Loffredo purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 200,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,674. The trade was a 17.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yolanda Macias purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 121,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,520. This represents a 32.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 187,500 shares of company stock worth $375,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cineverse

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cineverse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cineverse during the second quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cineverse during the first quarter worth $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cineverse by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cineverse by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Cineverse Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Cineverse stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Cineverse has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.

In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.

