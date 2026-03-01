Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Declines By 51.2%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,701 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 29th total of 40,346 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

CHNR opened at $3.23 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, China Natural Resources has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on CHNR

About China Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.