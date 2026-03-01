Short Interest in Chiba Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Increases By 51.9%

Chiba Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 161 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the January 29th total of 106 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CHBAY stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.13. Chiba Bank has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 20.92%.The business had revenue of $721.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.53 million.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CHBAY) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Chiba City, Japan. Established in 1943, the bank offers a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and public sector clients. As one of the largest financial institutions in Chiba Prefecture, Chiba Bank plays a central role in supporting local economic activity and community development.

The bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, lending, and trust services. Chiba Bank provides retail customers with savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, personal loans and mortgage financing.

