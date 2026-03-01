Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Declines By 36.1%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 883 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 29th total of 1,382 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDIOW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

