Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Declines By 36.1%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 883 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 29th total of 1,382 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDIOW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Cardio Diagnostics
