Short Interest in Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB) Increases By 46.5%

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,668 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the January 29th total of 37,317 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,187,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Callan JMB in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CJMB opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. Callan JMB has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

In other news, CEO Wayne D. Williams purchased 30,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 68,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,099.25. This trade represents a 81.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 68,855 shares of company stock worth $113,992. 73.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callan JMB stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 3.79% of Callan JMB worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

