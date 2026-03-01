Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Increases By 135.3%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,985 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the January 29th total of 8,067 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 277,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $154,204.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24,584.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BMEZ opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

