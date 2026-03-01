Short Interest in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Drops By 27.9%

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,421,821 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 29th total of 7,520,099 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,715,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,715,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

BNS stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 12.40%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canerector Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8,899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 26,997,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,338 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,489,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,120.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,856 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. The bank combines a domestic Canadian franchise with an extensive international presence to serve customers across multiple markets.

Scotiabank’s core activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction banking.

