Short Interest in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Drops By 60.1%

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,241,732 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the January 29th total of 35,707,686 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,669,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,669,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BBD. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.