Short Interest in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) Declines By 28.2%

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 662,079 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 29th total of 921,961 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 169,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 50,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,398,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 150,703 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Down 2.3%

AVD opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.25. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Vanguard

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemical products for crop protection, turf and ornamental care, and public health pest control. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company offers a portfolio of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and rodenticides designed for use across agricultural, turf and urban pest management applications. Its research and development efforts focus on novel chemistries and formulation technologies that address emerging pest resistance and regulatory requirements.

The company’s product lines include emulsifiable concentrates, wettable powders, granular formulations, baits and liquid concentrates sold under proprietary brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.