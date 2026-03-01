Short Interest in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Declines By 31.1%

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,466,140 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 29th total of 2,128,191 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,693,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,693,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3,290.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,728 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR stock traded up $4.77 on Friday, hitting $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,013. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

