Short Interest in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Declines By 31.1%

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,466,140 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 29th total of 2,128,191 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,693,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,693,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3,290.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,728 shares during the period.
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SIVR stock traded up $4.77 on Friday, hitting $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,013. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14.
Key abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile physical buying and bullish outlooks: Eric Sprott told Kitco he sees a potential “$300 silver squeeze” and has been buying physical/mining exposure, reinforcing a narrative of tight physical supply and strong demand for silver. The banks have lost control: Eric Sprott on the $300 silver squeeze and his massive mining sweep
- Positive Sentiment: Broad precious‑metals bid: FXEmpire reports silver jumped ~6% on rising safe‑haven demand (geopolitical tensions, U.S. PPI data), which tends to lift silver ETFs like SIVR as investors seek spot/physical exposure. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Gains 6 Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals
- Positive Sentiment: ETF structural advantage: A Seeking Alpha note highlights SIVR as a low‑cost physical‑silver ETF proxy, which can attract flows from cost‑sensitive investors as silver rallies. SIVR: The Cheapest ETF Proxy On Physical Silver
- Positive Sentiment: Falling short interest reduces downward pressure: Short interest in SIVR fell ~31% in February to ~1.47M shares (≈1.9% of float), lowering the potential for a short‑squeeze reversal and indicating fewer traders betting against the ETF (short ratio ≈0.3 days).
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop supportive but mixed: Analysts note gold’s renewed outperformance versus the dollar (Deutsche Bank), a bullish backdrop that often lifts silver; however Fed policy and tariffs remain uncertain variables for metals. Gold back in outperformance mode, silver surge adds to bullish case
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term investor interest: Coverage showing multi‑year returns for SIVR supports structural demand from buy‑and‑hold investors rather than short‑term traders. If You Invested $100 In abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock 5 Years Ago…
- Negative Sentiment: Market‑structure disruption: A CME outage briefly derailed a silver rally, creating confusion, halted price discovery and heightened intraday volatility — a risk for ETF investors relying on futures/clearing liquidity. CME outage derails silver rally at critical moment, sparking confusion, suspicion and outrage
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term profit‑taking and volatility: Recent reports flagged intraday profit‑taking and a prior ~2.5% dip in silver, signaling that short‑term pullbacks remain possible even amid a broader rally. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 2.5 Amid Profit‑Taking
About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
