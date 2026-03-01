Shadow Token Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $173.97 thousand worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shadow Token has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,055,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shdwdrive.com.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,055,662.32349026. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.03400871 USD and is up 9.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $680,875.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

