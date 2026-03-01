SelfKey (KEY) Market Capitalization Reaches $998.64 Thousand

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $998.64 thousand and $4.84 thousand worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @singularity_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

