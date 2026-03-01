Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,449 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $21,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Seagate Technology by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,864,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 185.8% in the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $407.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $459.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.30.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.35.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,801 shares of company stock worth $32,360,491. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

