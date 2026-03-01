Saiyed Atiq Raza Sells 11,762 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 11,762 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $200,071.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 499,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,254.21. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Saiyed Atiq Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Thursday, February 26th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 73,610 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,261,675.40.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 4,907 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $83,419.00.

Arteris Stock Down 1.3%

Arteris stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Arteris by 75.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Arteris by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arteris by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.