Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in IMAX Corporation $IMAX

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,325,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,931 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $43,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IMAX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $42.86 on Friday. IMAX Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on IMAX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IMAX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong growth — IMAX reported $0.58 EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and revenue of $125.2M (up ~35% y/y), driven by blockbuster titles and higher profitability. This is the primary catalyst for the stock move. Earnings Report

Q4 earnings beat and strong growth — IMAX reported $0.58 EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and revenue of $125.2M (up ~35% y/y), driven by blockbuster titles and higher profitability. This is the primary catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — JPMorgan raised its price target to $48 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling meaningful upside; Benchmark also raised its target to $44 and reiterated a “buy”. Analyst bullishness supports further upside sentiment. Analyst Note Benchmark Note

Analyst upgrades — JPMorgan raised its price target to $48 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling meaningful upside; Benchmark also raised its target to $44 and reiterated a “buy”. Analyst bullishness supports further upside sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strong box-office backdrop and targets — Management outlined a $1.4B global box-office target for 2026 and is expanding premium content and network reach, suggesting recurring upside if tentpoles and slate perform. Box Office Target

Strong box-office backdrop and targets — Management outlined a $1.4B global box-office target for 2026 and is expanding premium content and network reach, suggesting recurring upside if tentpoles and slate perform. Positive Sentiment: Content wins and programming diversification — Dune 3 secured exclusive IMAX opening-weekend play in select markets (good for premium ticket sales), Studio Ghibli re-releases and live F1 broadcasts broaden non-traditional revenue streams. Dune 3 Article Ghibli Re-release F1 in IMAX

Content wins and programming diversification — Dune 3 secured exclusive IMAX opening-weekend play in select markets (good for premium ticket sales), Studio Ghibli re-releases and live F1 broadcasts broaden non-traditional revenue streams. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional support — Rosenblatt reiterated a buy and other boutiques remain constructive; this helps sentiment but is not new fundamental strength. Rosenblatt Note

Institutional support — Rosenblatt reiterated a buy and other boutiques remain constructive; this helps sentiment but is not new fundamental strength. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for deeper inspection; useful for gauging guidance and margin drivers but not an immediate price catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Investor materials available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for deeper inspection; useful for gauging guidance and margin drivers but not an immediate price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Opening-weekend windowing risk — Major title Avengers: Doomsday will not have an IMAX opening-weekend release in the U.S., which could blunt upside from that particular tentpole and offset some gains from other exclusives. Avengers Windowing

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

