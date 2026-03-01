Royce & Associates LP Has $47.69 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.66% of BankUnited worth $47,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in BankUnited by 4,293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.The firm had revenue of $260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at $957,358.08. This trade represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,283.21. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price target on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of BankUnited to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

