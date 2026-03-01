Royce & Associates LP Has $44.80 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,214 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $44,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,408,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,909,000 after buying an additional 125,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 936,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91,732 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 572,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $158.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 313,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,345,376.78. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,104.76. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,213 shares of company stock worth $7,115,268. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

