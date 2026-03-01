Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,958 shares during the period. ESAB makes up 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.29% of ESAB worth $87,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 109.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $7,353,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,164.56. This trade represents a 37.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. ESAB Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $137.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $720.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESAB. Wall Street Zen lowered ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ESAB from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ESAB from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.