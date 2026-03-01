Royce & Associates LP Acquires 85,662 Shares of Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $38,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 863,654 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cohu by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,355,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 226,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cohu by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 972,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.20 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

Further Reading

