Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$244.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$244.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$241.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$242.00 to C$247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total value of C$20,882,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$1,343,448.75. This represents a 93.96% decrease in their position.

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target to C$260 and reiterated a “buy” rating, the largest upside among recent broker moves (~14% above current levels). Raymond James raise

Raymond James raised its price target to C$260 and reiterated a “buy” rating, the largest upside among recent broker moves (~14% above current levels). Positive Sentiment: Desjardins lifted its target to C$250 and maintains a “buy” call, signaling confidence in RBC’s near‑term outlook (~9.7% upside). Desjardins raise

Desjardins lifted its target to C$250 and maintains a “buy” call, signaling confidence in RBC’s near‑term outlook (~9.7% upside). Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial and Scotiabank both bumped targets to C$247 and hold “outperform” ratings, adding institutional support around an ~8–8.5% upside. National Bank / Scotiabank raises

National Bank Financial and Scotiabank both bumped targets to C$247 and hold “outperform” ratings, adding institutional support around an ~8–8.5% upside. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to C$245 (coverage noted on BayStreet and TickerReport), another modest upward revision from a major international bank. Barclays raise TickerReport

Barclays raised its target to C$245 (coverage noted on BayStreet and TickerReport), another modest upward revision from a major international bank. Positive Sentiment: RBC reported record Q1 results: EPS C$4.08 and revenue C$17.96B, with beats cited across personal banking, wealth management and capital markets — the core reason analysts are lifting targets. Press release Earnings coverage

RBC reported record Q1 results: EPS C$4.08 and revenue C$17.96B, with beats cited across personal banking, wealth management and capital markets — the core reason analysts are lifting targets. Neutral Sentiment: Bloomberg reports RBC is targeting new defense and energy projects in Canada — a strategic growth initiative that could lift future revenue but carries execution and cyclical risks. Bloomberg article

Bloomberg reports RBC is targeting new defense and energy projects in Canada — a strategic growth initiative that could lift future revenue but carries execution and cyclical risks. Negative Sentiment: TD Securities trimmed its target slightly to C$259 from C$260 (still a “buy”), indicating minor pushback on valuation even as consensus remains constructive. TD Securities trim

RY stock opened at C$228.07 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$151.25 and a 12-month high of C$240.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$233.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$215.84. The stock has a market cap of C$319.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 28.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

