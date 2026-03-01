Rollbit Coin (RLB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $130.87 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Rollbit Coin has a market capitalization of $130.87 million and approximately $251.32 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,741,864,774 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,742,055,592.2892528. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.07617687 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $255,510.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

