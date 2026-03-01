Rightmove (LON:RMV) Posts Earnings Results

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 29.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rightmove had a return on equity of 293.54% and a net margin of 52.69%.

Here are the key takeaways from Rightmove’s conference call:

Get Rightmove alerts:

Strong 2025 financials: Revenue and underlying operating profit both grew 9%, underlying EPS rose 11%, ARPA increased by £97 to £1,621, and time on site reached the second-highest level on record—signals of continued core business strength.

Revenue and underlying operating profit both grew 9%, underlying EPS rose 11%, ARPA increased by £97 to £1,621, and time on site reached the second-highest level on record—signals of continued core business strength. Product and AI progress: Rightmove reported 31 live strategic AI projects, rolled out conversational search (users who engage are ~3x more likely to send a lead) and launched Online Agent Valuation, indicating accelerating monetizable innovation.

Rightmove reported 31 live strategic AI projects, rolled out conversational search (users who engage are ~3x more likely to send a lead) and launched Online Agent Valuation, indicating accelerating monetizable innovation. Step-up in investment and costs for 2026: Management expects >100 hires, higher labour capitalisation, SG&A growth of ~20–30% and ~£12m of incremental post-capitalization investment, which will pressure near-term profit growth.

Management expects >100 hires, higher labour capitalisation, SG&A growth of ~20–30% and ~£12m of incremental post-capitalization investment, which will pressure near-term profit growth. Guidance for 2026: Revenue growth targeted at 8–10% with underlying operating profit growth of 3–5% and a minimum underlying margin of 67%, ARPA guidance of £110–£120 and membership growth ~1%.

Revenue growth targeted at 8–10% with underlying operating profit growth of 3–5% and a minimum underlying margin of 67%, ARPA guidance of £110–£120 and membership growth ~1%. Shareholder returns and balance sheet moves: £220m returned in 2025 (buybacks £141m, dividends £79m), a new £90m buyback through July and a final dividend lift, while cash reserves will be reduced to ~£20m.

Rightmove Trading Up 5.2%

LON RMV opened at GBX 451.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 595.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 410.70 and a one year high of GBX 827.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RMV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 485 to GBX 465 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Rightmove to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 805 to GBX 775 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 850 to GBX 785 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 to GBX 527 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 708.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMV

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.