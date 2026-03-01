Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RVLV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.10 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.03%.The business had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 114,024 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $3,041,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 780,928 shares of company stock worth $22,565,084. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6,932.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

