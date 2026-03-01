Reviewing Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) & Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) and Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Ramsay Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 4.54% 11.38% 7.68% Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $1.29 billion 1.18 $54.34 million $0.65 27.22 Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Progyny and Ramsay Health Care”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Ramsay Health Care.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Progyny and Ramsay Health Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 4 8 0 2.67 Ramsay Health Care 1 2 0 0 1.67

Progyny currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 68.46%. Given Progyny’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

Volatility and Risk

Progyny has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramsay Health Care has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progyny beats Ramsay Health Care on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

