Reviewing iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) & Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 12.18% -15.28% 34.06% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Domino’s Pizza and iPic Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 2 13 11 2 2.46 iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus price target of $475.71, indicating a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of -2.08, indicating that its stock price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and iPic Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.94 billion 2.74 $584.17 million $17.57 22.91 iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats iPic Entertainment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pastas, boneless chicken and chicken wings, breads and dips, desserts, and soft drink products, as well as loaded tots and pepperoni stuffed cheesy breads. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

