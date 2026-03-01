Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $94.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Quarry LP bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 68.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2,561.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Republic Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and middle‐market clients. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury and cash-management services, mortgage financing, SBA lending and wealth management solutions. Republic Bancorp also supports specialized financing needs through equipment leasing and small business advisory services.

