Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Financial Comparison

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of 22.39, meaning that its stock price is 2,139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enovis alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Rennova Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $2.25 billion 0.65 -$825.49 million ($20.71) -1.23 Rennova Health $18.69 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

Rennova Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -52.69% 7.91% 3.99% Rennova Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enovis and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 1 0 7 0 2.75 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enovis presently has a consensus price target of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 86.07%. Given Enovis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Summary

Enovis beats Rennova Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Rennova Health

(Get Free Report)

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.