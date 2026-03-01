Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0010. Remark shares last traded at $0.0010, with a volume of 30,935 shares.

Remark Stock Down 50.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $67,980.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) is a diversified technology company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and data‐driven business solutions. Through its AI Technology segment, the company develops and deploys computer vision, facial recognition and machine learning platforms that enable video analytics, visitor management and security screening applications. Its solutions cater to a range of industries, including retail, hospitality, transportation and public safety, delivering real‐time insights that help organizations optimize operations and enhance customer experiences.

The company’s Digital Media segment operates a China‐focused out‐of‐home advertising network and programmatic video ad marketplace.

