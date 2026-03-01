Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Rekt (rektcoin.com) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rekt (rektcoin.com) has a total market cap of $49.18 million and approximately $855.88 thousand worth of Rekt (rektcoin.com) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rekt (rektcoin.com) has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,549.54 or 0.99261467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rekt (rektcoin.com)

Rekt (rektcoin.com) launched on November 20th, 2024. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,041,016,936,692 tokens. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official Twitter account is @rektcoin. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official website is rekt.com.

Rekt (rektcoin.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rekt (rekt.com) (REKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rekt (rekt.com) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 281,041,016,936,691.984 in circulation. The last known price of Rekt (rekt.com) is 0.00000018 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $878,140.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rekt.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rekt (rektcoin.com) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rekt (rektcoin.com) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rekt (rektcoin.com) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

