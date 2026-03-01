Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,501 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 168,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 23.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 276.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth.

Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability.

Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning.

Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a "neutral" rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating.

Media coverage highlights Realty Income's long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts.

Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional.

Investors and analysts remain cautious about interest-rate risk and valuation—debate persists whether current multiple already prices in future rate moves; this caps near-term upside.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

