Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Raymond James Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.17.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In related news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total transaction of $21,321,584.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 260,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,508,079.90. The trade was a 33.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $152.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.