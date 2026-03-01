Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $15.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,978 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $90.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.