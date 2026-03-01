Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 47.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.24.

GEV opened at $872.64 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $894.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $726.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.68. The company has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

