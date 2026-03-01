Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,452 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 29th total of 53,017 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rafael by 132.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rafael by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 133,024 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rafael in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rafael in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Rafael stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Rafael has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

