R Squared Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

R Squared Ltd cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. DA Davidson raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7%

AMD stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

