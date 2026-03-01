QXO (NYSE:QXO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QXO (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on QXO in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on QXO from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of QXO from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Get QXO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QXO

QXO Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE QXO opened at $23.88 on Friday. QXO has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14725.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QXO will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in QXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in QXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in QXO by 1,740.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in QXO in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.