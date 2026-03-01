Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Quest Diagnostics worth $42,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $211.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.85. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $157.20 and a 52-week high of $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $293,521.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,402 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,781.66. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $196,227.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,097.54. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,164 shares of company stock worth $1,872,363. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $219.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

