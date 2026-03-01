Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 23,323 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $7,891,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 343,069 shares of company stock worth $54,545,448 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
More Procter & Gamble News
- Positive Sentiment: Market note: several market pieces highlighted that PG shares advanced while the broader market declined, reflecting investor preference for defensive, dividend-bearing consumer staples. This helps explain the intraday strength. Procter & Gamble (PG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Brand activation: Old Spice launched a limited-edition Old Spice x The Super Mario Galaxy Movie grooming collection — a high-visibility marketing tie-in that can boost short-term sales and shelf relevance for a core male grooming franchise. SMELL SUPER: Old Spice and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Launch Cosmic Grooming Collection With New Out-of-This-World Scents
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term opportunity: a brand-licensing industry report lists P&G among leading brands in a growing licensing market — a potential incremental revenue/royalty avenue and positive signal for IP monetization strategies. Brand Licensing Industry Analysis Report 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: commentary asks whether PG remains attractive after recent share strength, noting solid multi-year returns but raising valuation/relative-value questions for long-term buyers. Useful for investors weighing entry points. Is Procter & Gamble (PG) Still Attractive After Recent Share Price Strength?
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend context: a roundup recommending dividend ETFs highlights demand for yield-focused allocations; PG’s dividend profile makes it a beneficiary of that investor preference, though ETF flows are a broader factor. Got $10,000? Put It in These Dividend ETFs Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand-level PR: Native (a P&G personal-care brand) will attend AAAAI 2026 to introduce a Sensitive Series — a niche product/medical-marketing activity that supports brand credibility but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Native to Attend the AAAAI 2026 Annual Meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff risk: a sector piece on tariffs, margins and the Q4 earnings season flags that tariff-driven cost pressures can squeeze retailer and consumer-packaged-goods margins; rising input or import tariffs remain a potential headwind for P&G’s gross margins and near-term earnings upside. Tariffs, Margins and the Q4 Earnings Season
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $388.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.