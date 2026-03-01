Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 23,323 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $7,891,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 343,069 shares of company stock worth $54,545,448 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Procter & Gamble News

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $388.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

