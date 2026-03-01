Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,605 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Campbell’s worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 66.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell’s by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of -0.04. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Campbell’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.83%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

