Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,209 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIT opened at $282.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.79. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.96 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.41%.

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $1,154,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $15,224,993.62. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.85, for a total value of $5,490,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,311,428.80. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,654 shares of company stock worth $8,212,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.38.

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

