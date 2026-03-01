Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 27,174 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $108.67 and a 1-year high of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 265.09%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,729.31. This trade represents a 41.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ares Management from $224.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

