Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $7.17 Million in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 317,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $6,416,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 301.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 172,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $139,257.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,132 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,864.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Trading Down 4.7%

FHN stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.87 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 price target on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Further Reading

