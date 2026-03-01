Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $6.12 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $45,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 121.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

More Molina Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for MOH to $1.83 from $0.93, a notable upward revision that could be read as an improving outlook for that quarter. Zacks Q3 2027 raise

Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for MOH to $1.83 from $0.93, a notable upward revision that could be read as an improving outlook for that quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an FY2028 estimate of $12.32 EPS — a new forward-year datapoint investors may use to recalibrate multi‑year models, but it’s not directly comparable to the immediate near‑term cuts. Zacks FY2028 estimate

Zacks published an FY2028 estimate of $12.32 EPS — a new forward-year datapoint investors may use to recalibrate multi‑year models, but it’s not directly comparable to the immediate near‑term cuts. Negative Sentiment: Widespread downgrades to 2026 and 2027 guidance: Zacks sharply cut FY2026 EPS to $5.06 (from $13.97) and FY2027 to $7.61 (from $18.88), and reduced many quarterly estimates (e.g., Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q2 2027 were trimmed substantially). These large downward revisions signal weaker near‑term earnings expectations and are the primary negative driver for the stock. Zacks broad cuts

Widespread downgrades to 2026 and 2027 guidance: Zacks sharply cut FY2026 EPS to $5.06 (from $13.97) and FY2027 to $7.61 (from $18.88), and reduced many quarterly estimates (e.g., Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q2 2027 were trimmed substantially). These large downward revisions signal weaker near‑term earnings expectations and are the primary negative driver for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Notable single-quarter cuts: Q2 2027 was lowered to $1.98 from $6.97, Q1 2027 to $1.57 from $6.72, Q2 2026 to $1.68 from $4.09, and Q4 2026 to $0.82 from $2.93 — these steep cuts increase the risk of further negative surprises relative to prior expectations. Zacks quarter cuts

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 5.6%

MOH opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $359.97. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.