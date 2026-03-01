Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 1,066.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,686 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.15% of Upstart worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 72.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 9,454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPST. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Upstart Trading Down 8.2%

UPST stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Upstart had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $296.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,700. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $238,342.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 276,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,903.68. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,981 shares of company stock valued at $357,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

