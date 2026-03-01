Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,131 shares of the fintech company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.20% of Dave worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dave by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,293 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,773 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dave by 5,603.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,285 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after buying an additional 141,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dave by 2,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,485 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after buying an additional 93,554 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Dave by 14,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,766 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave news, Director Imran Khan sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total transaction of $623,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $1,506,471.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,885,637.97. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,164 shares of company stock worth $20,700,863. 28.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAVE stock opened at $193.27 on Friday. Dave Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $286.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.53.

DAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Dave in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp set a $310.00 price target on Dave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

