Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,131 shares of the fintech company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.20% of Dave worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dave by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,293 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,773 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dave by 5,603.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,285 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after buying an additional 141,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dave by 2,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,485 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after buying an additional 93,554 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Dave by 14,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,766 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Dave
In other Dave news, Director Imran Khan sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total transaction of $623,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $1,506,471.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,885,637.97. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,164 shares of company stock worth $20,700,863. 28.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks reports DAVE “soared” on above‑average volume, attributing the move to momentum and investor interest even as it warns that recent earnings‑estimate revisions don’t yet show sustained strength. This item helps explain the intraday jump. DAVE INC (DAVE) Soars 11.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks piece highlights that Wall Street analyst price targets imply roughly +56% upside on average — a bullish narrative that can draw buyers ahead of earnings and support higher valuations. Wall Street Analysts Think DAVE INC (DAVE) Could Surge 56.04%
- Positive Sentiment: Dave confirmed it will report fourth‑quarter and full‑year 2025 results after the market close on March 2 and will participate in investor conferences — a near‑term catalyst that typically increases trading and analyst focus. Dave to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage and “buy/sell/hold” preview articles are circulating; these are informational and can increase volatility around the report but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. DAVE is Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data provided appears to be a reporting anomaly (shows zero shares and zero days‑to‑cover) and shouldn’t be treated as reliable — watch for updated/cleaned short‑interest releases if you trade on squeeze potential.
- Neutral Sentiment: Several media items referencing people named “Dave” (Portnoy, Dave Meltzer, Dave Marrs, Dave Ramsey) are unrelated to Dave Inc. and are noise for investors; they’re unlikely to affect the stock’s fundamentals or near‑term performance. Dave Portnoy Goes Off On “Lunatics” Attacking US Men’s Hockey Team
- Negative Sentiment: Some analyst commentary (in the Zacks coverage) flags that recent earnings‑estimate revisions don’t yet support sustained upside — a cautionary note that could pressure the stock if the upcoming Q4 results miss expectations. DAVE INC (DAVE) Soars 11.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Dave in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp set a $310.00 price target on Dave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.43.
About Dave
Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.
At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.
