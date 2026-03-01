Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.14% of Sonoco Products worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 258.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $89,152.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,769.03. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 target price on Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sonoco Products Company has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

