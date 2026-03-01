Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.66 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,692.98. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $537,680.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,985.84. This represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $117.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $141.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

